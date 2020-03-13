Breaking News
Gov. Wolf orders all Pennsylvania schools to close
Live Now
ABC27 News at 7
1  of  23
Closings & Delays
1st Presbyterian of Lancaster Aurora Social Rehab - Cumberland Aurora Social Rehab - Dauphin Aurora Social Rehab - Perry Bright Beginnings Annville Calvary E.L.C. Dover Dallastown Rescue Fire Company Dauphin County Library System Daybreak Church C&MA Harrisburg River Rescue HERSHEY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH Lebanon Co. Probation Services Living Water Community Church Millerstown Craft Show NEWBURG UNITED METHODIST CHURCH Perry County Beekeepers Club Redeemer Church Hershey SEVEN SORROWS CHURCH South Middleton Schools St. John E.L.C. Hummelstown St. Matthew Lutheran Church.York Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill Zion Luthern Church Dauphin Boro

Pennsylvania coronavirus cases increase to 41

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The number of confirmed and presumed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania has again risen to 41.

The Department of Health says 35 are presumed positive cases, while an additional 6 are confirmed by the CDC. Two of the cases are children.

The state cannot provide details of where cases are in each respective county due to the HIPAA law.

Impacted counties include:

  • Bucks (3)
  • Chester (1)
  • Cumberland (3)
  • Delaware (6)
  • Monroe (3)
  • Montgomery (18)
  • Northampton (1)
  • Philadelphia (3)
  • Pike (1)
  • Washington (1)
  • Wayne (1)

Over 300 people in Pennsylvania have been investigated for coronavirus; about 130 are still awaiting test results. Information will be periodically updated on the state Health Department’s website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss