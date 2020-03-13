Pennsylvania coronavirus cases increase to 41

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The number of confirmed and presumed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania has again risen to 41.

The Department of Health says 35 are presumed positive cases, while an additional 6 are confirmed by the CDC. Two of the cases are children.

The state cannot provide details of where cases are in each respective county due to the HIPAA law.

Impacted counties include:

Bucks (3)

Chester (1)

Cumberland (3)

Delaware (6)

Monroe (3)

Montgomery (18)

Northampton (1)

Philadelphia (3)

Pike (1)

Washington (1)

Wayne (1)

Over 300 people in Pennsylvania have been investigated for coronavirus; about 130 are still awaiting test results. Information will be periodically updated on the state Health Department’s website here.