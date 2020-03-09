Presumptive positive coronavirus cases up to 10 in Pennsylvania, state Health Secretary says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In the midst of several presumptive positive cases in Pennsylvania, state health officials offered the latest on how coronavirus is impacting the commonwealth.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced the volume of presumptive positive cases has increased to 10 as of 4 p.m. Monday. The three new cases were said to be adults.

Seven of the cases are in Montgomery County, while there is one each in Delaware, Wayne, and Monroe counties. Two of the people in Montgomery County and one in Monroe County are currently hospitalized as a result of the coronavirus.

Levine says the state Health Department is expecting more cases to be confirmed as time elapses but that the department is working diligently to minimize the virus’s spread by staying in communication with municipalities and asking the public to maintain preventative measures.

Measures the department is taking include ‘contact tracing,’ which is by reaching out to people who have been in direct contact with those deemed presumptively positive and checking if they have symptoms or need to be tested.