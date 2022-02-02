‘Probably a waste’ or ‘still useful?’ Pa. continues contact tracing as other states phase it out

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On a day when Maine became the latest state to give up on contact tracing, Pennsylvania’s Department of Health reaffirmed its commitment to the practice — while opening the door to a pivot.

So which makes more sense: the commitment or the pivot?

“I don’t think contact tracing has been effective at all for this pandemic, unfortunately, and it’s probably a waste of labor,” said Dr. Frederick Southwick, a Gainesville, Florida-based infectious disease specialist who has researched and treated COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

One problem among others, according to Southwick? The amount of time required to receive test results.

“The PCR [test] often takes two or three days to get for the individual to get … the result back,” Southwick said. “Well, the cat’s out of the bag by the time you start your tracing.”

Southwick’s views align with a growing but not a universal number of public health experts. Maine’s decision Wednesday followed similar decisions by other states, including New York in January. There, the state stopped requiring county-based health departments to maintain contact-tracing programs because of “a very large number of people who have tested positive” and “a very short window for intervention to disrupt transmission,” New York State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said at the time.

Pennsylvania spends about $20 million annually on contact tracing.

“The Department of Health currently works to contact as many COVID-19 cases as our community health nurses, and the contracted team of case investigators and contact tracers can assist within our jurisdiction and collect close contacts in order to perform contact tracing,” the department told abc27 News in a statement.

On the other hand: “While we remain vigilant mitigating the spread of COVID-19, the department is also reviewing the recommendations from national public health associations and organizations regarding universal case investigations and contact tracing at this stage of the pandemic.”

In other words: Stay tuned.

Not all public health experts have soured on contact tracing.

“Contact tracing is still useful,” said Tolbert Nyenswah, a senior research associate at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “The states that have practiced contact tracing very well, those states have done well with their cases” and vice-versa, Nyenswah said.

While Southwick called large-scale, PCR-test-based contact tracing a disappointment, he’s bullish on a different kind of contact tracing.

“If we can get these home tests, these rapid antigen tests, that’s a very different ballgame,” Southwick said. “Then you get the results right back. And actually, individuals and family can serve as their own ‘contact tracers.'”

How?

“[Say] I turn positive,” he explained. “Who did I talk to in the last 24 to 48 hours? I better tell them they should get an antigen test and then if they’re positive, they should isolate.”

In April 2021, Pennsylvania’s contact-tracing program suffered a large data breach. The state later fired the contractor that it blamed for the breach.