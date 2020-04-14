Rate of new COVID-19 cases decreasing statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the State Health Department says the rate of new cases is decreasing.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m., April 14 there are 1,146 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 25,345 with 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide death total to 584.

That’s a decrease in the rate of new cases by 220 from Monday’s 1,366 positive cases of COVID-19.

Last week, the rate of new COVID-19 cases declined four days in a row and then spiked up slightly from Sunday into Monday.

Here’s a breakdown of the last five days:

April 9: 1,989 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 18,228 with 29 new deaths bringing the statewide total to 338

April 10: 1,751 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 19,979 with 78 new deaths bringing the statewide total to 416.

April 11: 1,676 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 21,655 with 78 new deaths bringing the statewide total to 494.

April 12: 1,178 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 22,833 with 13 new deaths bringing the statewide total to 507.

The rate decreased multiple days in a row until Monday:

April 13: 1,366 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 24,199 with 17 new deaths bringing the statewide total to 524.

Here’s the number of cases in the Midstate from the State Health Department:

865 cases in Lancaster County

371 in York County

328 in Lebanon County

249 in Dauphin County

124 in Cumberland County

69 in Franklin County

63 in Adams County

43 in Juniata County

17 in Perry County

16 in Mifflin County

The fight at the state capitol continues to be about how and when to open up the economy. Governor Wolf announcing Monday night that he and several Northeastern governors will work together as a region to get businesses up and running. Legislative Republicans in Pa. want some sectors open now if they can do so safely and they criticize Wolf for tanking parts of the economy unnecessarily.

So far this week we see a decrease in the rate of positive cases from Monday into Tuesday but Governor Wolf is reiterating that by staying home and doing nothing Pennsylvanians are doing extraordinary things.