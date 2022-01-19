Reading Public Library assisting residents with online COVID-19 test orders

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The Reading Public Library will be assisting residents with ordering at-home COVID-19 tests on a new website recently announced by the federal government.

The website, CovidTests.gov, went live on Tuesday, a day before its scheduled launch, to assist residents with receiving COVID-19 rapid tests at home.

All you have to do to order the tests is enter your name and address on the website and it will automatically send you four tests in your order.

The Biden administration plans to distribute a billion tests through the website.

Reading Mayor Eddie Morán says testing is undoubtedly a powerful tool in fighting the pandemic.

“We all want to keep our families and loved ones as safe as possible by providing them with tests that will yield accurate results,” said Morán. “We will help anyone who asks, especially disadvantaged residents who suffer from a lack of economic resources along with technological and language challenges.”

Below is information for each of the Reading Public Library branches:

Main Library: 100 S. 5th St. (610-655-6355)

Monday & Tuesday: 9:30 am – 7:00 pm

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: 9:30 am – 5:30 pm

Northwest Branch: 901 Schuylkill Ave. (610-655-6360)

Monday, Wednesday & Thursday: 9:30 am – 1:00 pm; 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Tuesday: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm; 3:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Northeast Branch: 1348 N. 11th St. (610-655-6361)

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday: 9:30 am – 1:00 pm; 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Wednesday: 11:00am – 2:00 pm; 3:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Southeast Branch: 1426 Perkiomen Ave. (610-655-6362)

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday: 9:30 am – 1:00 pm; 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Monday: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm; 3:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Morán says all four of the library branches have computers with Wi-Fi and bilingual assistance to assist residents.

“We encourage the residents of Reading to benefit from this great opportunity that could be a life-changer in their daily practices.”

Melissa Adams, Reading Public Library’s new executive director, concurred with the Mayor.

“Staff members at Reading Public Library are always happy to serve members of the community

and are ready to help residents order the at-home COVID test kits that are being made available

by the federal government. We receive and encourage residents to come to the library to make use of our computers, internet, and trained staff.”