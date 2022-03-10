(WTAJ)– The American Red Cross is set to resume testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time.

In order to help meet the needs of COVID-19 patients with weekend immune systems, the plasma that is gathered from routine donations that have COVID-19 antibodies may be used as a convalescent plasma.

Donations for COVID-19 antibodies were first tested earlier in the pandemic, but when the infection rate decreased and other treatments became available, the Red Cross discontinued the program. With new variants came more data showing how those with weekend immune systems benefit from the convalescent plasma. With the new data, the Red Cross then decided to start the program back up.

“With the surge of new variants, hospitals began to seek out more treatments for their most vulnerable patients, and new clinical trial data has shown that convalescent plasma may benefit immunocompromised patients,” the Red Cross said in a press release. “The Red Cross is resuming this program to ensure doctors have every tool available to support treatment.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The program works by antibody testing to indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to COVID-19. Samples will be pulled during the time of donations and then sent to a lab to be tested for infectious disease.

Tested results will be provided within one to two weeks after donation in the Red Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal found on their website.

Those who come to donate blood or platelets in March will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB® All-Star Game® in Los Angeles, California. The package includes two tickets to all the events on All-Star weekend, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, four-night hotel accommodations (July 16-20, 2022), plus a $750 gift card for expenses. Donors will also receive a $10 gift card courtesy of Fanatics.

The Red Cross recommends that donors fill out a “RapidPass” to save up to 15 minutes time. Donors will fill out the health history questionnaire online that day they wish to donate. Instructions on how to acquire the pass can go online or through the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

In order to donate, individuals must have a blood donor card, driver’s license, or at least two other forms of ID. Those at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds, and generally are in good health are able to donate.

Regardless of vaccination status, donors and staff are required to wear masks.

The Red Cross blood supply is still vulnerable and individuals are urged to schedule a blood or platelet donation.

“In the days and weeks ahead, it’s critically important the Red Cross maintains a readily available blood supply so hospital patients can receive the care they need.”

To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit their website or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).