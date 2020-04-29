Reopening Pennsylvania: A county-by-county breakdown

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A target goal for reopening Pennsylvania has been set at having fewer than 50 new confirmed cases per 100,000 population reported in the previous 14 days.

The Department of Health explains how to do the math.

A target goal for reopening PA has been set at having fewer than 50 new confirmed cases per 100,000 population reported in the previous 14 days. Here's how to do the math ⤵️



The target data goal is NOT the only metric to be met before reopening a region. pic.twitter.com/vKzxZ227pi — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 27, 2020

How close are Midstate counties to reaching the 50 cases over 2 weeks, per 100,000 residents?

For example, Lebanon County has had 217 new cases per 100,000 people since April 14. That’s the highest number of new cases under that criterion in the Midstate, so that county is not ready to reopen yet.

Adams: (124 cases – 63 two weeks ago =61 ) / pop. 103,009 x100000 = 59.2 (59)

Cumberland: (296 cases – 124 two weeks ago = 172 ) / pop. 253,370 x100000 = 67.8 (68)

Dauphin: (533 cases – 249 two weeks ago = 284 ) / pop. 278,299 x100000 = 102

Franklin: (237 cases – 69 two weeks ago = 168 ) / pop. 155,027 x100000 = 108.3 (108)

Juniata: (81 cases – 43 two weeks ago = 38 ) / pop. 24, 763 x100000 = 153.4 (153)

Lancaster: (1678 cases – 865 two weeks ago = 813) / pop. 545,724 x100000 = 148.9 (159)

Lebanon: (635 cases – 328 two weeks ago = 307) / pop. 141,793 x100000 = 216.5 (217)

Mifflin: (34 cases – 16 two weeks ago = 18) / pop. 46,138 x100000 = 39

Perry: (27 cases – 17 two weeks ago = 10) / pop. 46, 272 x100000 = 21.6 (22)

York: (614 cases – 371 two weeks ago = 243) / pop. 449,058 x100000 = 54.1 (54)

The Department of Health says the target data goal is not the only metric to be met before reopening a region.

Other things being considered for region reopening are if there’s enough testing available for people with symptoms, if facilities and high-risk settings have safeguards in place, and if officials are doing contact tracing.