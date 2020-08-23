Rep. Meuser tests postive for COVID-19

POTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Congressman Dan Meuser (PA-09) says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Meuser said he is following safety guidelines and will be postponing upcoming public events. he will also be working from home in quarantine until he receives a negative test result.

Meuser said he is grateful his grown children were not home and that his wide has tested negative.

The Republican represents the 9th District which includes all of Carbon County, Columbia County, Lebanon County, Montour County, and Schuylkill County, as well as parts of Berks County, Luzerne County, and Northumberland County.