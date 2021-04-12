Research shows decline in clinical trial completion during pandemic

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — New research from Penn State College of Medicine shows the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on clinical trials.

Looking at more than 117,000 trials worldwide, researchers found completion rates dropped between 13-23% in the first seven months of the pandemic.

The Penn State researchers say that’s troubling.

“When the pandemic comes around and stalls all of those clinical trials, we are not able to make those advancements and may even compromise the ongoing trials that were there,” said Arthur Berg, a Penn State College of Medicine researcher.

Despite the concern, Berg believes things will turn around and more clinical studies will be completed soon.