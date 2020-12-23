Researchers are developing a smart label that tells users when its time for a new mask

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Researchers are taking the guess-work out when to replace your mask.
A British company has developed smart labels for masks. They contain a pigment that changes color when it has been exposed to maximum levels of carbon dioxide. That’s around six hours of use.
The masks are designed for people who use them everyday and lose track of time.
“In the medical market there are many instruments that need to be replaced after a certain time period. So, these labels could be used on these instruments to help people to replace them to make sure they are being used within a specific time period,” said Dr. Graham Skinner, Product Development Manager at Insignia Technologies.
similar smart labels are currently used in the food industry to aid in the process of monitoring food freshness.
