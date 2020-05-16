Researchers study if dogs can sniff COVID-19 virus

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Researchers in London are set to begin testing whether trained dogs can detect the coronavirus in humans.

It will look at six dogs called the ‘Super Six’.

The group is a mixture Labradors and Cocker Spaniels.

They’ll be trained to detect coronavirus using odor samples.

Researchers say respiratory diseases are known to change body odor.

Dogs have been successful in detecting Malaria, Cancer, and Parkinson’s disease.