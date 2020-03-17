Resources available while Pennsylvania schools are closed

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Carmen Pino went to Wickersham Elementary on Monday to get food for her kids but is overwhelmed because schools are closed across the state for at least two weeks.

“[My kids] are looking at it like a whole vacation right now,” she said. “I’m looking at it like ‘Oh no, this is time off of school. I’m not a teacher, so I’m not going to know how to teach them.'”

Her concern is a reality many parents face while schools are not in session due to coronavirus concerns.

“I’m sure I’m not the only parent that was a little worried about the resources available for the kids while they were out of school,” Pino said.

The School District of Lancaster offered parents assignments for kids to work on so that they can avoid any form of a slump.

“We see that summer slump in the summertime,” Wickersham Elementary principal Ashley Mercado said. “These two weeks are critical for our students to make sure their brains are working, working on as much academics as possible. Trying to keep a schedule is really important.”

Experts suggest kids keep their brains active while they are off. Multiple companies have already offered free online education resources for parents.

Mercado also said if computers aren’t available for children, they should at least be reading.

“During these unique and challenging times it important our kids are reading every day,” she said.’

Below is a list of free educational resources to assist parents: