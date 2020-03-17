Restaurant owners and employees trying to adjust amid statewide shutdown

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Burger Yum is typically packed during the lunch rush but was empty on Tuesday because Governor Tom Wolf asked all restaurants in the state to operate take-out or delivery only.

Josh Dukes works at Burger Yum; he says the first day following Wolf’s announcement has been an oddity, to say the least.

“This is a lot different,” Dukes said. “We are always crowded during the noon rush but this is the right thing to do. Because it is important to keep the spread of the virus down, to protect our most vulnerable.”

He says employees will be rotating shifts during the week so that everyone can get some hours.

Mr. G’s owner George Giannaris says Tuesday was the slowest St. Patrick’s Day he has seen in the 23 years he has been in business.

“People are still in shock,” Giannaris said. “Some people are coming in and blowing off a little steam while they wait for their order, and then they leave.”

He says he plans to host a huge party after the coronavirus epidemic subsides.