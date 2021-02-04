Rite Aid opens free COVID-19 testing locations across the Commonwealth

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians will soon have another option for no-charge COVID-19 testing. Rite Aid is partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to expand its testing capabilities to 317 additional drive-through testing locations across Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey.

Beginning Friday, February 5, the new Rite Aid testing locations will utilize PCR and simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Each site will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The company says its COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals four years of age and older, regardless of symptoms.

Customers are required to pre-register online in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

A complete list of all new Rite Sid testing sites can be found by clicking here.