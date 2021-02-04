Rite Aid opens free COVID-19 testing locations across the Commonwealth

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Albertsons Rite Aid Deal_706511

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians will soon have another option for no-charge COVID-19 testing. Rite Aid is partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to expand its testing capabilities to 317 additional drive-through testing locations across Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey.

Beginning Friday, February 5, the new Rite Aid testing locations will utilize PCR and simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Each site will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The company says its COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals four years of age and older, regardless of symptoms.

Customers are required to pre-register online in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

A complete list of all new Rite Sid testing sites can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss