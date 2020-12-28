Roundtop Mountain Resort’s season plans amidst pandemic

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A great opening weekend at Roundtop Mountain Resort in York County is a sign of things to come this season, according to General Manager, Brett Cook.

The ski resort has several COVID safety protocols in place to make sure skiers and snowboarders can have fun while staying safe.

“This season will look a little different for the guests when they show up. Everything is advanced reservation. Food is being served to go only,” said Cook.

There’s also a face mask requirement, extra cleaning, and social distancing.

“We’ve been really careful the whole time, but it seems like a great outdoor activity. It’s the perfect sport for social distancing,” said skier Janna Drake.

There are also capacity limits.

“It is limited. However, we think for the most part, 95 percent of the time, anyone who wants to come out and ski will be able to do so,” said Cook.

Cook expects this season to see as many or more skiers and snowboarders as in previous years, despite the pandemic.

“Destination visits are just not there. It’s going to be people trying to stay safe, stay home, and we think people are going to be visiting their hometown mountain,” said Cook.

“My favorite thing about Roundtop is that it’s so close to Harrisburg. It’s easy to just do a fun day trip,” said Drake.

And the hope is that the weather will help open up the entire resort soon.

“It looks like some snowmaking temperatures are coming back, along with hopefully some natural snow, so we’re hoping maybe by the new year to be 100 percent, but pure speculation, but I think our snowmaking team can pull it off,” said Cook.

Roundtop is open now through mid March.