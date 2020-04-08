Salvation Army launches virtual food pantry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Salvation Army of Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware just launched a virtual food pantry, so you can give right from the comfort of your own home.

All it takes is a giving heart, a couple clicks of the mouse, and your donation.

“And then that money goes to the specific zip code that it came from, and those corps community officers can go out and purchase exactly what is needed,” said Gwen Owens, with the Salvation Army of Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

After that, volunteers distribute the food with extra precautions.

“We’re using gloves, and we’re using masks, and we’re not allowing anyone to come into the community centers, so we’re actually bringing the food out to each recipient, and we are stepping back away from that box, and then once we get a safe distance, they are able to take the box,” said Owens.

The Salvation Army isn’t accepting in person donations, but needs your donations now, more than ever.

“For over 150 years, the Salvation Army has been giving people in need hope all across the world. Right now, we see the needs intensifying as people lose jobs, are furloughed,” said Owens.

Since the pandemic began, the Salvation Army of Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware has given out nearly 618,000 meals, but it’s only possible, through the help of donors.

“$30 just pays for 12 meals for one family of four to eat for an entire day,” said Owens.

The website for the virtual food pantry is salvationarmypa.org.