School District of Lancaster preempts Governor decision to close all schools

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The School District of Lancaster was closed on Friday foreshadowing the order from Governor Tom Wolf to close all schools.

In a post on the district’s website, the school announced all of the schools in the district were closed after the district was notified the spouse of a district employee was exposed to a possible case of coronavirus.

The district said the possible exposure happened at Wickersham Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School.

Before Governor Wolf’s decision to close all public schools across the state from March 16 – March 27, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said there was no risk to the district.

Stacey Nelson, a parent in the School District of Lancaster, said she was okay with her children missing school on Friday because she felt like the district was watching out for her children.

Nelson was not thrilled with the extra two weeks, but she told ABC 27 News that she’ll use it to stress good hygiene.

“(I’ll tell them) more hand washing,” Nelson said. “(I’ll also try to) tell them not to touch everything and just keep their hands clean, keep themselves clean, and to stay away from the public if possible. “

The School District of Lancaster said to help families on Monday they will have grab and go bagged lunches at all schools to feed children.

The bagged lunches will be available between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.