Pennsylvanians urged to be patient as COVID-19 vaccines continue to arrive in the Mid-State

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Rachel Levine wrapped up a press conference Monday morning saying she is optimistic heading into the new year that Pennsylvanians who want to be vaccinated will be able to get a shot.

So far CVS and Walgreens have distributed vaccines to 115 skilled nursing facilities but the department is still awaiting the number of how many people received the vaccine.

The state is expecting 166,725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Over 97,000 of those are for healthcare personnel that are ready to receive the second dose of the vaccine.

The department is also expecting 80,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Dr. Levine says the rollout of the vaccine estimates from the federal government were higher than they should have been, especially over the holidays. Dr. Levine also says it’s important to have patience when it comes to the vaccine and continue to follow mitigation efforts.

This update comes as some restrictions were lifted as of 8 AM on Monday. These restrictions were put in place in an attempt to help curb the spread of COVID-19 over the holidays. There has been a massive surge in cases over the last few months, and many were worried that holiday travel could cause a major increase in that surge. It is still too early to know if these restrictions were successful.