Shippensburg University suspends in-person classes

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg University is now suspending in-person classes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, after previously extending spring break.

The university maintains there are no reported cases on campus but is operating out of caution for students, faculty, and those in the community.

All in-person classes and events will be suspended until Saturday, April 11, the university said in a release. University faculty will be preparing course adjustments throughout the spring break extension which is March 16-20.

The university says that information will be sent out no later than April 3 with direction on the remainder of the semester.