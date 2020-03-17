Shippensburg University to use online instruction

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg University will officially use online instruction for the rest of the spring semester.

In an email, President Carter reassures students, “I am confident that our fortitude, patience, and understanding for each other will ensure our success.”

Students in residence halls have until March 21 at 5 p.m. to access and move out of their dorms.

The remainder of the spring term will be online only.

The university maintains there are no reported cases on campus but is operating out of caution for students, faculty, and those in the community.