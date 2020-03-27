1  of  15
Six Susquehanna Valley EMS employees in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Coronavirus

by: WHTM Staff

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Valley EMS chief Mike Fitzgibbons announced Friday that six employees are in quarantine after responding to two separate calls where patients later tested positive for COVID-19.

Fitzgibbons says the employees were not wearing full PPE gear when responding to those calls. Two employees are anticipated to be tested: one who has underlying health conditions and another who is displaying symptoms.

All employees will be required to wear full protective gear when answering any call moving forward.

