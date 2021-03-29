Smoking appears to be up during pandemic, American Lung Assoc. says

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of problems, including stalled efforts to get Americans to stop smoking cigarettes.

According to the American Lung Association, in 2020, there was a 35% decrease in the amount of people using its online quit-smoking program.

Experts say unemployment, delayed medical care and fewer anti-smoking announcements likely played a role.

The association says smokers are also more likely to get severe symptoms from COVID-19.

“It really is a great time if individuals are ready to quit, it really is a very good time to for them to quit smoking and they don’t have to do it alone,” said Deb Brown, chief mission officer for the American Lung Assoc Association.

The American Lung Association does say that the amount of people wanting to quit is slowing increasing.