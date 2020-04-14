Some frontline workers frustrated they can’t take advantage of offer publicized by Starbucks

FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Some essential workers are frustrated they haven’t been able to take advantage of an offer publicized by Starbucks.

Last month, Starbucks announced frontline first responders and health care workers would be eligible for free tall coffees through May 3. Social media showed the announcement came with a lot of excitement and gratitude.

But now, some essential workers across PA have realized they’re not able to redeem that offer, because multiple Starbucks locations are closed. That includes certain locations near hospitals and/or police and fire stations.

The company switched to a drive-thru model March 21st, with some exceptions in or around hospitals or health care centers. A Starbucks representative says the majority of drive-thru stores will remain open, and about 60% of Starbucks stores in the United States have drive-thru capability.

Starbucks sent abc27 a statement, saying in part “Every community is different and a drive-thru store may closed due to decisions by local government or local staff is unavailable. We’ve made it clear to partners that they should never have to choose between work and taking care of themselves.”

On March 25, the company announced the Starbucks Foundation is donating $500,000 to support frontline workers.

Starbucks is currently paying store partners for up to 30 days regardless of whether they’re at work, and is contributing $10 million to a new emergency relief program for employees impacted by COVID-19.

The company’s website and app provide updated information about which locations are open and which are closed.