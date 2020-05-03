Southwest CEO says coronavirus risk on an airplane is no greater than anywhere else

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – The CEO of Southwest Airines says flying, even during the Pandemic, is safe.

Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation, Gary Kelly explained te safety measures the company is taking.

“I don’t think the risk on, on an airplane is any greater risk than anywhere else. And in fact, you just look at the layered approach that we use. Uh, it’s, it’s a safe as an environment, as you’re going to find. We are using hospital quality disinfectants, uh, HEPA air filters, uh, to make sure that the air is, is properly filtered and clean. Uh, we are not going to remove middle seats or prohibit people from sitting in middle seats, but at the same time, we won’t book the airplanes full. Uh, so, uh, you know, if you choose all the middle seats can be open.”

On air travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said, “Because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes, most viruses and other germs do not spread easily.”