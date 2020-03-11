State Health Secretary addresses confusion regarding coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in the latest coronavirus news conference on Tuesday that it is important people understand what is happening.

“They need to know the difference between isolation and quarantine,” Levine said. “Isolation is when someone is sick from the virus and is kept home or is in isolation at a hospital because they are very sick.”

Quarantine is when someone has been exposed to the virus but are not sick and remain at home for an extended period of time.

Levine says there are a lot of myths circulating on social media including medications or liquids to ‘cure’ the disease.

“That is all misinformation,” Levine said. “There is no treatment for this virus at this time.”

She says that school districts should continue to use their discretion and determine if activities and sports events can continue or need to be canceled.

Levine also says the Health Department will take more aggressive action if there are cases of community spread: if someone contracts the virus without knowing who gave it to them.

Click here to see the latest on the Health Department’s information following coronavirus.