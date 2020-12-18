State lawmakers plan to reintroduce a bill to provide grants to local restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, state representatives Joe Ciresi (D-Montgomery) and Tina Davis (D- Bucks, Caucus Secretary) updated and will soon reintroduce legislation that provides grant money to local restaurants, bars, taverns, and catering halls struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than issuing loans, these grants would utilize Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund because of the immediate necessity for financial assistance. “The consequences of our state will be much worse if they go under,” Rep. Ciresi said.

The bill would include a cap on financial assistance so as many local businesses as possible are helped.

While the state representatives have introduced a similar bill in the past, the most recent bill increased the grant amount to $200 million and reflects the exhaustion of federal CARES Act funds.

“Our restaurants and bars have had to play a major role in stopping the community spread of the COVID-19 virus for which they have paid a devastating financial cost,” Rep. Davis said. “The temporary suspension during the holiday season, although necessary, is yet another blow to the industry. It is grossly unfair that our ‘Mom and Pop’ restaurants and bars and their employees should have to bear this burden alone.”

Although previous legislation was introduced in the house over the summer, once the bill was assigned to the Commerce Committee, no further action was taken.

“Rep. Davis and I rolled up our sleeves, improved this legislation and are hopeful this version will earn consideration,” Ciresi said.