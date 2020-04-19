State liquor stores to start curbside pickup Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) is offering a new service it hopes will please customers after the closure of stores last month and some limitations with its online ordering system.
Curbside pickup will be available at select Fine Wine and Good Spirit Stores Monday, April 20.
All of the state-owned stores will still be closed to the public. However, customers can now place orders by phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until a location reaches its limit. Orders can then be picked up Monday-Saturday.
There’s a limit of one order per customer, per day, per store of no more than six bottles.
Customers will have to pay by credit card over the phone. No returns are allowed.
The PLCB said it believes it will be able to expand online and curbside pickup capacity in the coming weeks.
List of Participating Fine Wine and Good Spirit Stores
ADAMS COUNTY
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0101
Marshall’s Plaza
1275 York Road
Gettysburg, PA 17325
717-337-2168
DAUPHIN COUNTY
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2210
5070 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17112
717-671-0435
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2211
Hershey Square Shopping Center
1158 Mae Street
Hummelstown, PA 17036
717-534-2494
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2220
Blue Mountain Commons
2310 Linglestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17110
717-671-8751
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #2218
731 Cherry Drive
Hershey, PA 17033
717-534-2810
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2801
Wayne Plaza
987 Wayne Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
717-504-4000
JUNIATA COUNTY
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #3401
4093 William Penn Highway
Mifflintown, PA 17059
717-436-2030
LANCASTER COUNTY
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #3622
Shoppes at Kissel Village
1036 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
717-625-7080
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #3625
Centerville Square
558 Centerville Road
Lancaster, PA 17601
717-898-5944
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #3627
Shoppes at Belmont
1565 Fruitville Pike
Lancaster, PA 17601
717-299-7661
LEBANON COUNTY
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #3801
Promenade at Lebanon East
102 N. 8th Avenue
Lebanon, PA 17046
717-272-1979
MIFFLIN COUNTY
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #4401
129 S. Main Street
Lewistown, PA 17044
717-242-5031
YORK COUNTY
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #6711
Hanover Crossing Shopping Center
431 Eisenhower Drive
Hanover, PA 17331
717-630-3180
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #6714
Shrewsbury Commons Shopping Center
802 Shrewsbury Commons Avenue
Shrewsbury, PA 17361
717-759-2639
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #6716
West Manchester Town Center
880 Town Center Drive
York, PA 17408
717-767-4514
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #6717
York Marketplace
2547 E. Market Street
York, PA 17402
717-751-6884
Last month all liquor stores were closed amid efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The PLCB started offering online orders April 1 but in a limited capacity.
Many people have complained that they have not been able to place orders.