State liquor stores to start curbside pickup Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) is offering a new service it hopes will please customers after the closure of stores last month and some limitations with its online ordering system.

Curbside pickup will be available at select Fine Wine and Good Spirit Stores Monday, April 20.

All of the state-owned stores will still be closed to the public. However, customers can now place orders by phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until a location reaches its limit. Orders can then be picked up Monday-Saturday.

There’s a limit of one order per customer, per day, per store of no more than six bottles.

Customers will have to pay by credit card over the phone. No returns are allowed.

The PLCB said it believes it will be able to expand online and curbside pickup capacity in the coming weeks.

List of Participating Fine Wine and Good Spirit Stores

ADAMS COUNTY

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0101

Marshall’s Plaza

1275 York Road

Gettysburg, PA 17325

717-337-2168

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2210

5070 Jonestown Road

Harrisburg, PA 17112

717-671-0435

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2211

Hershey Square Shopping Center

1158 Mae Street

Hummelstown, PA 17036

717-534-2494

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2220

Blue Mountain Commons

2310 Linglestown Road

Harrisburg, PA 17110

717-671-8751

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #2218

731 Cherry Drive

Hershey, PA 17033

717-534-2810

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2801

Wayne Plaza

987 Wayne Avenue

Chambersburg, PA 17201

717-504-4000

JUNIATA COUNTY

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #3401

4093 William Penn Highway

Mifflintown, PA 17059

717-436-2030

LANCASTER COUNTY

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #3622

Shoppes at Kissel Village

1036 Lititz Pike

Lititz, PA 17543

717-625-7080

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #3625

Centerville Square

558 Centerville Road

Lancaster, PA 17601

717-898-5944

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #3627

Shoppes at Belmont

1565 Fruitville Pike

Lancaster, PA 17601

717-299-7661

LEBANON COUNTY

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #3801

Promenade at Lebanon East

102 N. 8th Avenue

Lebanon, PA 17046

717-272-1979

MIFFLIN COUNTY

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #4401

129 S. Main Street

Lewistown, PA 17044

717-242-5031

YORK COUNTY

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #6711

Hanover Crossing Shopping Center

431 Eisenhower Drive

Hanover, PA 17331

717-630-3180



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #6714

Shrewsbury Commons Shopping Center

802 Shrewsbury Commons Avenue

Shrewsbury, PA 17361

717-759-2639



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #6716

West Manchester Town Center

880 Town Center Drive

York, PA 17408

717-767-4514

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #6717

York Marketplace

2547 E. Market Street

York, PA 17402

717-751-6884

Last month all liquor stores were closed amid efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The PLCB started offering online orders April 1 but in a limited capacity.

Many people have complained that they have not been able to place orders.