Still waiting for your free COVID test? Here is what you can do

A United States government website is displayed on a computer, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Walpole, Mass., that features a page where people can order free, at-home COVID-19 tests. The website, COVIDTests.gov, allows people to order four at-home tests per residence and have them delivered by mail. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(WHTM) — Many people want to make sure they know their COVID status. Getting free at-home tests from the federal government is one way to do that. But what if you are still waiting for yours in the mail, what can you do in the meantime?

Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter suggests taking advantage of the free testing sites that are near you. Get the shots and wear a mask. By doing this, you will be protecting yourself, your loved ones, and the healthcare system.

“So first and foremost we want to keep people safe and healthy. But then the second goal right now is to manage the hospital capacity. We are at the highest point of hospital utilization that we have been at in the pandemic. Our frontline healthcare workers are tired, exhausted, and are burned out,” Klinepeter said.

She also says if you test positive, make sure you stay home until you test negative. If you would like to sign up for your free COVID test, click here.