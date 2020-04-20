Stressed? Anxious? How COVID-19 may impact mental health

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted almost every part of life.

Schools have closed. Businesses are closed or operating virtually, unless essential. Many are unemployed and some are facing concern about putting food on the table.

On top of all of that, there’s a concern of personally contracting the virus or having a loved one fall ill.

With those stressors, our daily routines are altered and we are being asked to stay socially distant. It can be a lot to handle leading to stress, anxiety or depression.

It is important to cope with stress, says the CDC, who suggests:

Taking breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media.

Taking care of your body.

Taking deep breaths, stretching, or meditating.

Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals.

Exercising regularly and getting plenty of sleep.

Avoiding alcohol and drug.

Making time to unwind. Trying to do some other activities you enjoy.

Connecting with others and talking with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

If stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row, call your healthcare provider.

Parents may see changes in children and teens. For behavior changes to watch for in your child and resources, click here.

If you, or someone you know, start to feel overwhelmed or like you may want to harm yourself or others, call 911, the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.