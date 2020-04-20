Teens, seniors sew hundreds of masks to protect the community

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Everyone from teenagers to senior citizens have been pitching in to make sure everyone who needs a mask has one.

Since the order to wear them to work or the grocery store, homemade mask orders have skyrocketed.

Mirena Kahn her friend Natalee Kunkel have been sewing face masks for two weeks.

“It probably is going to help the community with getting less cases,” Kahn said.

The two 13-year old girls in Gettysburg teamed up, so far making 450 masks.

They Initially sold them to family and friends. Now they’re selling them online for $5 each, with discounts for healthcare workers and first responders.

“Yesterday we sewed for about 10 hours straight with just little breaks for food,” Kunkel said.

That’s because after Wednesday’s order to wear masks in all essential businesses, their website was flooded with orders.



They’re even shipping to other states too.

“We’ve sold to New York, California, Florida, North Carolina, Maryland and Virginia,” Kunkel said.

They’re not the only ones with needle and thread.

In Mechanicsburg, Carolyn Rutherford is helping too.

She’s a Messiah Village resident and volunteer mask maker for the “Masks with a Mission” campaign.

“There are so many people out there who are putting their life on the line and at least we are home here in a safe environment and we are doing what we can to help those people,” Rutherford said.

She’s made more than 100 herself, and along with other volunteers, has provided more than 700 masks for everyone who lives and works in the senior living community.



“We are looking forward to working on more of the fabrics that we have available to us and we’re just having a good time doing this,” Rutherford said. “We feel very helpful and supportive of the community.”

Masks with a Mission now plans to donate to other local organizations.

If you’d like to order from the girls in Gettysburg, click here.