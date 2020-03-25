1  of  16
Texas Roadhouse supports Harrisburg school district staff, first responders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The owner of a Harrisburg area fast-food restaurant is supporting Harrisburg School District staff and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Talond Luckett is the owner of the Texas Roadhouse on Union Deposit Road and a proud Harrisburg School District alum.

He is partnering with the city of Harrisburg and the school district to provide hot freshly prepared meals.

The meals were handed out on Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m.

The goal is to provide the meals every Tuesday until the pandemic is over.

