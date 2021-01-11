The fight rages on against the coronavirus: Doctors saying “We got to get these vaccines out to the states”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is growing more critical Monday morning.

While the U.S. is surpassing 22 million confirmed cases of the virus, more than 373,000 lives have been lost.

President-elect Joe Biden saying he will release nearly all the available vaccine doses rather than hold back millions to ensure second doses are available.

“We got to get these vaccines out to the states,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health. “We’re in the middle of a horrible surge, that variant that was mentioned probably is in every state, most states in the country, we’ve got to get people vaccinated quickly.”

Starting Monday, StateFarm Stadium in Arizona will become a 24-hour vaccine site and New York City is opening five new vaccination centers.

It plans to have 160 locations open by the end of the week.