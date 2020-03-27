The latest on the coronavirus outbreak: Friday

The latest in Pennsylvania:

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 1,813 confirmed cases of coronavirus here in Pennsylvania including 18 deaths.

There haven’t been any deaths here in the Midstate, but there are now 87 total coronavirus cases:

7 in Adams County

15 in Cumberland County

13 in Dauphin County

5 in Franklin County

1 in Juniata County

21 in Lancaster County

4 in Lebanon County

21 in York County

The Lebanon VA Medical center is reporting its second case of coronavirus, this time an inpatient. Abc27 learned an email was sent to employees Thursday saying a veteran tested positive and was moved to the centers COVID unit. Last week an outpatient tested positive and was sent home to self-isolate.

Police arrested a woman after they say she coughed on food at a supermarket in Luzerne County on Wednesday. Officers say Margaret Cirko did it deliberately contaminating the produce, bakery, and meat case at Gerrity’s supermarket in Hanover Township. $35,000 worth of food had to be thrown out. Cirko faces charges for terrorstic threats and disorderly conduct.

Several Midstate organizations are donating much-needed personal protective equipment to hospitals and first responders. At Messiah College, lab supplies that aren’t being used by students since classes are all online, are being sent to UPMC Pinnacle. At Hampden Township Fire, they just received more than 500 respirator masks from the Home Depot. Two organizations in Lancaster County are teaming up to help families struggling to meet basic needs. The United Way and Lancaster County Community Fund set up the “Lancaster cares COVID-19 response fund”. It collects donations to provide food, housing, and other needs. Many departments are still in need of sanitizers and antibacterial wipes. Give them a call to arrange drop off, as many are closed to the public but still welcome that help.

Nationwide impacts:

The United States now has the most coronavirus cases in the world with nearly 86,000 and 1,296 deaths.

With a surging number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the U.S. suffering its deadliest 24-hours yet. More than 1,000 people nationwide have now died from the virus but the President suggests he may start taking steps to re-open the economy. This as congress today takes that final vote on a $2 trillion stimulus package to help those hit the hardest by the pandemic which would include sending American families checks the first week of April.