The latest on the coronavirus outbreak: Friday

The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania is now at 206 according to Johns Hopkins University. One of the people infected, a 55-year-old man from Northampton County died.

More than a dozen of the cases are in the Midstate.

Cases in the Midstate

Adams County 1

Cumberland County 11

Lancaster 2

Lebanon 1

York 2 Source PA Department of Health



One of the cases in Lancaster County is a healthcare provider at Lancaster General Hospital. The state said the person got it from someone in the community.

Lancaster General is reaching out to all patients and employees who came in contact with that person who might be exposed.

Unemployment going up

More and more Pennsylvanians are filing for unemployment because of coronavirus but the State’s Department of Labor and Industry won’t tell us how many.

On Monday they told us 50,000 claims came in, on Tuesday it was more than that, but yesterday they said they’re no longer releasing the numbers.

They also said they’re short-staffed because of the virus and declined to give concrete answers on the latest unemployment numbers and their staff levels and blamed it on the Federal Department of Labor.

A new report from the “New York Times” may shed light on why Pennsylvania is not releasing specific numbers on how many people are now filing for unemployment. The report says the Trump Administration is asking the states not to do so in hopes of keeping the stock market from plunging even further.

If you do have to file a claim you’re urged to do so through the Department of Labor’s website. You can also email questions to uchelp@pa.gov.

No standardized tests in Pa.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education is canceling all of its standardized tests… Like PSSA’s and Keystone exams for the 2019-2020 school year. Right now, all schools in the state are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The state says it’s now waiting for guidance from the U.S. Department of Education which is considering a one-year waiver for these assessments.

Nationwide numbers

There are now 14,250 confirmed cases in the nation with 205 deaths.

Senate Republicans and the White House are proposing a trillion-dollar plan to boost the economy. It includes relief for workers, small businesses, and major industries like airlines, cruises, and hotels.

Italy facing high death rates

Italy, with a population of 60 million, on Thursday recorded at least 3,405 deaths, or roughly 150 more than in China, a country with a population over 20 times larger.