The latest on the coronavirus outbreak: Monday

Nationwide numbers

Nationwide there are now 35,224 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 471 deaths.

The White House making assurances help is on the way as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic. Overnight, President Trump announcing the National Guard will be deployed to the three states hit the hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, New York, California, and Washington state.

The president also revealing makeshift hospitals will be built in those states to accommodate the growing number of cases providing another 1,000 beds, plus 8 in California and 4 in Washington state and the administration promising it’ll send hospitals respirators and personal protective gear such as masks and gowns. Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill the first Senator tests positive for COVID-19 is Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

This as negotiations over a 2 trillion-dollar stimulus bill to help the economy recover from the outbreak are hitting a roadblock. The Senate plans to vote today on that relief bill-but with at least five senators now in isolation. There are growing calls for lawmakers to be able to vote on that bill remotely.

Pennsylvania numbers

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 516 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania including three deaths.

The most recent death from the virus was a 72-year-old man who lived in Abington Township, Montgomery County.

Here in the Midstate, there are now 36 cases:

Adams County: 5

Cumberland County: 11

Dauphin County: 1

Franklin County: 1

Lancaster County: 6

Lebanon County: 3

York County: 10

This morning at 8 a.m. the state will begin enforcing the order for all non-life sustaining businesses to close. Violators could face a fine or jail time. Governor Wolf is urging Pennsylvanians to do their part to stop the spread of coronavirus.