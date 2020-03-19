The latest on the coronavirus outbreak: Thursday

Latest numbers in Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, there are 154 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one death according to Johns Hopkins University. We have also learned of more local cases here in the Midstate.

Here are the local numbers that we know about now:

The Pa. Department of Health says there are still 10 cases in Cumberland County

Two cases in York

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital confirmed it’s treating a patient

A veteran screened at the Lebanon VA Medical Center tested positive for the virus

One confirmed death in Pa.

We are learning more about the first person to die after contracting coronavirus. Governor Wolf spoke from his home Wednesday evening, sending his condolences warning everyone this will be the first of many deaths because of the virus in Pennsylvania. According to a report by the Morning Call, his name is Carmine Fusco, from Northampton County, and was 55-years-old. One of his sisters spoke to the newspaper confirming that he died just five days after their sister Rita Fusco-Jackson died in New Jersey. She was also in her 50’s. The Morning Call reports five other family members are also sick and several are in critical condition. Carmine’s sister says it’s unclear how he got the virus.

The federal courthouse in Harrisburg is closed after a law enforcement agent tested positive for COVID-19. The chief judge at the Middle District Court says several other people who were exposed to the agent are now showing signs consistent with the virus. All courthouse proceedings will be transferred to either the Williamsport Courthouse or the Scranton Courthouse.

Coronavirus impact nationwide

Nationwide there are now 9,415 confirmed cases and 150 deaths.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill now are now looking to find ways to quickly put money in the hands of Americans. This after the Senate passed the President’s relief bill Wednesday.

The president is pushing Congress to approve a massive trillion-dollar-plus economic recovery package. It could include $500 billion in direct payments to Americans, two rounds of checks sent out on April 6 and May 18. $300 billion for small businesses and a $50 billion bailout for the hard-hit airline industry. But any deal would have to be worked out with democrats.

President Trump says he is prepared to invoke a 1950 wartime law. The law allows him to direct American industries to produce critically needed medical equipment and protective gear.

Meanwhile, doctors are warning they expect to see a surge in cases over the next four to five days as more tests come back, but say critical protective gear is running low and putting them in danger.

Pennsylvania unemployment

The State Department of Labor and Industry has seen an increasing number of unemployment claims because of COVID-19.

So far this week it has received about 121,000 unemployment claims. More Pennsylvanians are getting laid off. Now that Governor Wolf has issued a statewide shutdown, you may be eligible for unemployment if your employer temporarily closes or goes out of business because of coronavirus if your hours are reduced, you’ve been told not to work, or you’re in quarantine. If approved your first benefit payment will arrive within four weeks of filing. The state’s also suspended work search and registration requirements.