The latest on the coronavirus outbreak: Thursday

The latest in Pennsylvania:

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 1,284 confirmed cases of coronavirus here in Pennsylvania including 15 deaths.

Here in the Midstate, there are now 70 total coronavirus cases:

6 in Adams County

13 in Cumberland County

10 in Dauphin County

5 in Franklin County

1 in Juniata County

12 in Lancaster County

3 in Lebanon County

20 in York County

Lancaster’s Mayor is urging people not to drop off food at Binns Park because a homeless person who hangs out there is being tested for COVID-19. Mayor Danene Sorace said the person is now in isolation but she is concerned that the virus could be there.

A Weis Markets employee has tested positive. The chain says the person was working at a store in Milton, Northumberland County. They haven’t been there since March 18. Weis says it has been deep cleaning the store.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are taking action to reduce economic impact and help healthcare workers. Both the House and Senate passed four coronavirus related bills remotely yesterday, including one that pushes back the primary to June 2, as well as reform and relief to healthcare workers teachers and the unemployed. One of the bills, sponsored by Lebanon County Representative Frank Ryan waives the one-week waiting period and the requirement to interview and look for jobs while receiving unemployment. The education bill passed will waive the 180 day school year and ensures that teachers get paid through the year. While the healthcare bill frees up $50 million for health supplies to fight the virus, the bills now head to the governor’s desk.

Nationwide impacts:

Nationwide there are now 69,171 confirmed cases and 1,050 deaths.

The Senate unanimously passes a $2 trillion stimulus bill meant to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 outbreak. The bill now heads to the House. As part of that bill, the government will send people earning $75,000 or less a $1,200 check, plus $500 per child. Those earning up to $99,000 a year will get a smaller check. Checks will go out on April 6. It could take four or five weeks to reach those who will get it by mail. Those that get direct deposit could get it sooner. There’s also money in the bill to help states and hospitals.

Meanwhile, as President Trump says he’d like to re-open the country by Easter, the top doctor on his coronavirus task force had this warning on CNN saying the virus makes the timeline, not us. Today new guidance will be released by the CDC warning that parks, which have seen a surge of visitors during this outbreak, could becoming breeding grounds for the virus.