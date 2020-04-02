The latest on the coronavirus outbreak: Thursday

Impacts on Pennsylvania:

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 6,063 confirmed cases in Pennsylvania including 74 deaths. Five of those deaths are here in the Midstate with three in Lancaster County, one in Dauphin County, and one in Cumberland County.

There are now 332 total coronavirus cases in the Midstate:

12 in Adams County

38 in Cumberland County

59 in Dauphin County

21 in Franklin County

2 in Juniata County

157 in Lancaster County

36 in Lebanon County

2 in Mifflin County

1 in Perry County

79 in York County

Some new cases we’ve learned about:

The Brethren Village in Lititz is now reporting two cases, an employee and a resident tested positive.

The center says the two cases are unrelated. There’s also a new case at Weis Markets on Willow Street, Lancaster County, a worker tested positive. In Dauphin County, an employee at the Northern Dauphin Human Services Center in Elizabethville is positive.

Several buildings in Lancaster County are being looked at as alternative healthcare facilities if hospitals get too full. County commissioners say they submitted a list of places that could work. They include old healthcare facilities, hotels, and dorms. The Army Corps of Engineers and state officials have visited some sites. Any chosen would need to be supplied and staffed.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Pennsylvanians who are unemployed because of this pandemic and don’t have the money right now to pay their rent or mortgage cannot be evicted during this crisis. That’s because the state’s Supreme Court ordered courts to close eviction proceedings. Shapiro is now urging landlords and mortgage lenders to be lenient even after the emergency declaration ends. The Pennsylvania Apartment Association is recommending its members extend grace periods for late-payments and waive late fees for those who have provided documentation of financial hardship because of COVID-19.

National impacts:

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 216,721 confirmed cases nationwide including 5,137 deaths.

With more than 5,000 deaths reported across the country, President Trump is striking a grim tone and warning the national stockpile of protective personal gear for healthcare workers is nearly depleted. The New York Times reports “The contract to maintain the government’s stockpile lapsed last summer, a dispute meant that a new firm did not begin its work until January.”

The virus expected to kill tens of thousands of Americans, Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi joining at least 42 other states ordering residents to stay at home. The president now facing growing calls to issue similar, nationwide restrictions. Across the country field hospitals going up from Massachusetts to Illinois. In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city is recommending citizens wear face masks while in public. As Dr. Fauci weighs in on how long social distancing could last. Vice President Mike Pence says he expects the worst of the pandemic will be over by Memorial Day, which is still about two months away.