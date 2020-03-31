The latest on the coronavirus outbreak: Tuesday

The latest in Pennsylvania:

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 4,155 confirmed cases in Pennsylvania including 51 deaths. Three of those deaths are here in the Midstate with two in Lancaster County and one in Cumberland County.

There are now 263 total coronavirus cases in the Midstate:

8 in Adams County

24 in Cumberland County

36 in Dauphin County

12 in Franklin County

3 in Juniata County

97 in Lancaster County

27 in Lebanon County

1 in Mifflin County

1 in Perry County

54 in York County

There are now five COVID-19 patients at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. One is in respiratory isolation and another is a 29-year-old Marine Corps veteran who’s been self-isolating in his Dauphin County home after testing positive on March 22. He tells us it took him almost a week to get his results. Last week we reported that employees at the VA say a patient who was thought to have coronavirus was taken to a surgical unit with the general population. Sources say days later that patient was transferred to an isolated unit when their test result came back positive. Now the union that represents nurses at the VA is investigating that and according to an email sent to employees yesterday a new acting medical center director has been appointed.

Dauphin and Cumberland Counties are the latest counties under a stay-at-home order. There are now 26 counties under this order. The stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30, which is in line with President Trump’s order.

There is also no longer a set deadline to open businesses and schools. Governor Tom Wolf says those will stay closed until it’s deemed safe. Governor Wolf has requested a major disaster declaration from FEMA. If approved the state will get more federal aid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

More and more people are filing for unemployment in Pennsylvania and it caused the Department of Labor and Industry’s website to crash. More than 834,000 new claims have been filed in the commonwealth since March 15, which is the most the state’s ever seen. There’s now more staff helping to sort through claims and with the wait time waived. State officials say people should be able to get their first payment within four weeks.

Nationwide impact:

The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. is now 164,603 with 3,170 deaths.

President Trump says challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days. This as the outbreak continues to worsen across the country. Overnight, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called on healthcare workers around the country to come help out if they can. A U.S. Navy hospital ship comforts arrived and a field hospital is now up in Central Park.

Meanwhile in Louisiana, the governor says the state is just days away from running out of ventilators and bed capacity and in Michigan, Detroit is converting this convention center into a 900-bed hospital. At least 37 states now telling people to stay home. Dr. Debroah Brix of the coronavirus task force warns about metros and rural areas. During a press event yesterday President Trump boasting one million tests have now been completed even though in terms of per capita testing, the U.S. is still far behind South Korea and Italy. The president also announced Ford will begin building ventilators teaming up with General Electric to produce 50,000 of them in 100 days.

As we wait for stimulus checks to arrive the FBI and other government agencies are warning people not to fall for scams. Scammers pretend to be with the government and ask for personal or financial information through calls, texts, emails or websites. Americans are eligible for up to $1,200 per person and should expect to see that money within three weeks. Those using direct deposit will see it first. Recipients will receive a notice by mail with information including a phone number to call the IRS if the funds failed to arrive.



