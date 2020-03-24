The latest on the coronavirus outbreak: Tuesday

The latest in Pennsylvania:

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 698 confirmed cases of coronavirus here in Pennsylvania including seven deaths, the most recent in Lackawanna County.

Here in the Midstate, there are now 38 total coronavirus cases:

6 in Adams County

12 in Cumberland County

1 in Dauphin County

1 in Franklin County

5 in Lancaster County

3 in Lebanon County

10 in York County

The Cumberland Valley School District says a high school student tested positive for COVID-19. That student whose last day in the classroom was March 9, tested positive on March 13, the same day schools were closed indefinitely. The school district was only notified by the parents yesterday morning. It’s believed the infected student contracted the virus from a family member. That family is working with the State Department of Health to notify anyone who may have come in contact with them. The Department of Health said it is aware of the letter Cumberland Valley sent out to parents yesterday to inform them of the case but will not confirm if one of their students is one of the 12 cases in Cumberland County.

A Wellspan York Hospital worker is among those who tested positive. The hospital says it’s unknown how the person got the virus but says employees and patients who may have come in contact with the worker are being notified.

Governor Wolf has ordered all Pennsylvania schools to close for another week through at least April 6. He has also issued a stay at home order for the hardest-hit counties. They’re mostly in the eastern part of the state in the Philadelphia area with the exception of Allegheny and Monroe counties.

Several states have pushed back their primary elections and now Pennsylvania seems close to doing that too. An elections code bill is expected to be taken up on the house floor today. It passed the house state government committee yesterday. It proposes moving the primary from April 28 to June 2. It’s expected to make it to the governor’s desk by the end of the week.

Nationwide impacts:

Nationwide there are now 46,450 confirmed cases and 590 deaths.

President Trump signaling he plans to re-open the economy sooner than expected even as the number of Americans infected with COVID-19 continues to grow, now topping 40,000. Even though many are predicting the peak of the crisis has yet to come the president’s comments coming as the New York governor suggested the pandemic could last up to 9 months.

On capitol hill-negotiations over a $2 trillion stimulus package hitting a roadblock. Democrats are pushing for more restrictions on corporate bailout money and arguing the bill doesn’t do enough to help families, healthcare workers, and hospitals. Republicans say Democrats are playing politics. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Sec Steven Mncuhin say they expect to reach an agreement on that bill sometime today.

The Federal Reserve is taking action to stave off a full-blown financial crisis. It has announced unlimited bond-buying, three new credit facilities, and an upcoming main street lending program. Together the Fed says the new programs will provide up to $300-billion in new financing. It also expects to launch a program to support small and medium-sized businesses. The federal reserve had already slashed interest rates to zero.