The latest on the coronavirus outbreak: Wednesday

Latest numbers across the country, in Pennsylvania

COVID-19 is now in all 50 states, there are now 6,496 confirmed cases and 114 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins, there are 115 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania. 10 of those cases are in Cumberland County, which is the only local county with known cases.

Geisinger confirmed its first three patients with presumed positive results for coronavirus Tuesday evening. Geisinger officials will be collaborating with the Pennsylvania Department of Health on the ongoing care and monitoring of the patients

Senator wants federal HIPAA laws suspended for COVID-19

A Midstate senator is calling for Governor Tom Wolf to ask President Trump to suspend federal HIPAA laws when it comes to coronavirus patients.

Senator Doug Mastriano wants Governor Wolf and State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine to be able to give away the names and locations of the people who test positive for coronavirus. He says he is only asking for COVID-19 information, nothing else. He says he became motivated to push for the change after a democratic staffer who works at the state capitol was tested for the virus. We did not immediately hear back from Wolf or Secretary Levine’s office last night. The Senate will meet very briefly today to vote on holding sessions remotely.

Unemployment

The State Department of Labor and Industry is reporting troubling unemployment numbers. On Monday more than 50,000 Pennsylvanians filed for unemployment compensation.

To give you perspective, in the first week of March, the entire week, there were just 12,000 unemployment claims. In the first two days of this week, more than 100,000.

The Department of Labor and Industry is waiving some restrictions and requirements amidst high call volume. According to its website, unemployment compensation claims should be filed online for quicker processing.