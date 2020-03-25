The latest on the coronavirus outbreak: Wednesday

The latest in Pennsylvania:

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 946 confirmed cases of coronavirus here in Pennsylvania including eight deaths.

Here in the Midstate, there are now 58 total coronavirus cases:

6 in Adams County

13 in Cumberland County

4 in Dauphin County

3 in Franklin County

1 in Juniata County

10 in Lancaster County

3 in Lebanon County

18 in York County

UPMC Pinnacle in Harrisburg confirms a healthcare worker tested positive and is now quarantined. Also testing positive an employee at a Wendy’s on Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster.

State Police issued 27 warnings to businesses for not following the Governor’s mandate to close non-life-sustaining businesses. That started at 8 a.m. Monday morning. The State Police Commissioner says enforcement is a two-phase process. Those who don’t comply get a citation and if they’re caught again they can be fined.

While Governor Wolf has ordered schools to close through at least April 6, York County’s are staying closed until April 14. Superintendents made the decision Tuesday saying it makes more sense to bring students back after the Easter holiday.

Nationwide impacts:

Nationwide there are now 55,225 confirmed cases and 801 deaths.

Congress finally reaching a deal on a massive relief bill to help jump-start the economy. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says a vote is expected later today and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the president will “absolutely” sign this deal. The deal comes after five days of marathon negotiations. Meanwhile, President Trump says he wants to re-open parts of the economy by Easter, arguing the current restrictions may infect the economy to point of no return. But health care experts warn the country is nowhere near ready for business as usual.