The latest on the coronavirus outbreak: Wednesday

Pennsylvania impacts:

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 4,994 confirmed cases in Pennsylvania including 67 deaths. Five of those deaths are here in the Midstate with three in Lancaster County, one in Dauphin County, and one in Cumberland County.

There are now 332 total coronavirus cases in the Midstate:

9 in Adams County

36 in Cumberland County

45 in Dauphin County

19 in Franklin County

3 in Juniata County

123 in Lancaster County

28 in Lebanon County

2 in Mifflin County

1 in Perry County

66 in York County

West York is enforcing a curfew in effort to keep people safe and to stop the spread of coronavirus. So starting today violators of the curfew will be penalized and could face a fine and even jail time in some cases. The dayside curfew is from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. During that time kids will only be allowed to leave their property if they are with an adult. The nighttime curfew is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. That affects adults too, they’ll still be allowed to do life-supporting activities and any essential work activities during the curfew. Fines for violating either curfew start at $50 but repeat offenders could pay up to $1,000 plus court fees.

As the number of COVID- 19 cases continues to soar the ACLU is asking the state supreme court to order judges to release some prisoners from county jails. It’s all in an effort, the ACLU says, to lessen prison populations and thereby lessening the possibility of widespread infection in the often-confined and close quarters. But victim’s rights advocates are not on board with how the ACLU wants to do this. They say the ACLU’s emergency petition does not mention victims or their rights.

Advocates say that isn’t okay. The Pa. Prison Society is a plaintiff represented by the ACLU. It wants the medically vulnerable to be released along with those being held on pre-trial detention or on low-bail amounts, among others.

The first U.S. service member to have died from coronavirus was Army Captain Douglas Hickok. He was a member of the New Jersey National Guard but lived in Pennsylvania. He was a drilling guardsman in the medical command and a civilian physician assistant. He passed away at a hospital in the commonwealth on Saturday.

National impacts:

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 189,624 confirmed cases nationwide including 4,080 deaths.

This morning President Trump is calling on Americans to brace for a “very tough two weeks” as his medical advisers warn hundreds of thousands of Americans are likely to die from the virus.

This, as a growing chorus of governors are calling on the federal government to do more.

As the top doctor on Trump’s coronavirus task force warns, even if social distancing rules are followed-as many as 240,000 Americans could die from the disease.

“In the next several days to a week or so, we’re going to continue to see things go up. We cannot be discouraged by that because the mitigation is actually working and will work,” Anthony Fauci, NIH Director said.

The administration says testing issues have been resolved but Maryland’s Republican Governor says no state has enough tests. “That’s just not true. I mean I know that they’ve taken some steps to create new tests, but they’re not actually produced and distributed out to the states.” But the administration is insisting they are out in states, they’re not being run and not utilized.

Across the country states and hospitals also battling to get ventilators, one of the critical tools in the fight against the coronavirus. Governors asking the President to step in while he seems to blame the states hardest hit by the outbreak.

Despite the message about social distancing, some states have not imposed restrictions. Florida is limiting activity only in the southern part of the state and mississippi has issued a shelter-in-place order for only one county.