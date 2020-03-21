The latest on the coronavirus pandemic: Saturday

Latest numbers

Johns Hopkins University is reporting another big rise in the number of Pennsylvanians who have tested positive for COVID-19: a total of 311 cases.

That number has doubled in just a couple of days.

It was just 15 days ago that the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the first two cases.

In the Midstate, there are 25 known cases.

Franklin county has its first.

Cumberland county has 11.

York county has six.

Lebanon has one.

Lancaster has two.

Adams county has four.

“We expect things to get worse before they get better,” said Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. “What we’re hoping is to cut off that peak, and to cut it off before it overwhelms our health care system.”

Dr. Levine says about 10% of cases have resulted in hospitalizations.

The state is now focusing on expanding space at hospitals.

Health officials have been releasing an updated number of cases each day at noon.

Changes to the enforcement of the Governor’s order

Governor Tom Wolf’s enforcement of his mandate to close all non-life sustaining businesses has been pushed back.

It was supposed to start at 12 a.m. Saturday, but will now begin at 8 a.m. Monday.

Wolf put that order in place to stop the spread of the disease.

But there was some confusion about which businesses are life-sustaining, and which aren’t.

Dry cleaners and laundromats were initially closed, but the state reversed course and said they could stay open.

The Governor encouraged some businesses to file for waivers to keep the doors open.

With that also came several lawsuits challenging the governor’s ability to shut them down.

“I understand your concern,” said Wolf. “I was a business owner most of my adult life, but these are uncharted waters and in this situation we’re not going do everything perfectly, but we’re going do the best we can to keep our hospital system from crashing.”

The Governor noted there will be stimulus programs for hard hit businesses. Many have already filed for waivers.

Temporary changes to PA’s medical marijuana program

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has deemed medical marijuana growers, processors and dispensaries life-sustaining businesses.

The state is temporarily suspending certain regulations in response to the COVID-19 emergency to help those with any of the 23 serious conditions approved for the treatment.

The limits that allow medical marijuana to only be dispensed for 30 days have been waived.

Approved practitioners can now call for a 90 day supply.

Dispensary employees are also allowed to provide medical marijuana to cardholders in vehicles while on a facility’s property.

Approved practitioners can have virtual visits with medical marijuana cardholders.

These changes will remain in place for as long as the proclamation of disaster emergency is in effect.