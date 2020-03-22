The latest on the coronavirus pandemic: Sunday

Cases rise in Pennsylvania, across the United States

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise as more people get tested. The CDC says there are currently almost 27,000 cases in the U.S., with 340 deaths.

That’s including two in Pennsylvania.

The Health Department in Allegheny County says that second death was a man in his high 60s.

The first death earlier this week was a 55-year-old man from Northampton County.

John’s Hopkins University reports a total of 399 cases of COVID-19 in PA.

State officials say 40 people have been hospitalized.

Over 3,700 Pennsylvanians have tested negative for the virus.

In the Midstate, there are 4 cases in Adams County, 11 in Cumberland County, 1 in Franklin County, 4 in Lancaster County, 2 in Lebanon County and 9 in York County.

Health officials have been releasing updated numbers each day at noon.

“This virus is deadly and we need to practice social distancing to minimize it’s spread and it’s impact,” said Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

The Health Department says all of the people who tested positive are either at the hospital or at home in isolation.

UPMC opens outpatient specimen collection site

More testing sites continue to be set up across the state, including in Dauphin County.

UPMC Pinnacle has opened an outpatient specimen collection site in Harrisburg.

It’s only for people who have received a physician consultation and referral for symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

An appointment is setup for you.

Walk-ins are not welcome.

The site is at 775 S. Arlington Avenue.

Tests will be sent to either the UPMC clinical laboratory in Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania Department of Health laboratory in Exeter or a commercial laboratory.

UPMC says it may open up more locations like this as needed.

Some nurse licensing requirements suspended

Pennsylvania is suspending some nurse licensing requirements during the COVID-19 response.

The Department of State has suspended or made changes to certain administrative rules, like temporarily extending license expiration dates and waiving associated fees.

The goal is to make sure PA has plenty of nurses available to treat coronavirus patients.

The action also increases flexibility for more than 14,000 nurse practitioners in the weeks to come.