The latest on the coronavirus pandemic: Tuesday

Latest numbers across the country, in Pennsylvania

According to Johns Hopkins, there are now 79 confirmed cases of the virus here in Pennsylvania. State Health Secretary Doctor Rachel Levine says so far 670 patients have tested negative.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is now more than 4,600. President Trump has issued new nationwide guidelines for the outbreak saying we should be prepared for this to last through July or August.

Non-essential businesses close

In order to limit physical contact as much as possible, Governor Tom Wolf has requested that all non-essential businesses close for at least 14 days. Places like pharmacies, grocery stores, and medical facilities will stay open. At bars and restaurants, dine-in services are prohibited, but carry-out, drive-thru, and delivery are still allowed.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced that all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers across the state will be closed indefinitely after 9 p.m. Tuesday and the online store closed 5 p.m. Monday.

Governor Wolf says the state is in touch with the small business administration about potential loans for businesses that will inevitably suffer from this. He says President Trump has discussed making those available.

The Senate is expected to take up a virus emergency bill today, after the measure passed in the house.

Entertainment affected

The coronavirus outbreak is reportedly postponing the Kentucky Derby. It was scheduled for May 2 but will reportedly be pushed back until the first week in September. The Kentucky Derby can draw more than 150,000 fans but the CDC is recommending scrapping all public events that involve more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. The only other time the derby was postponed was in 1945 because of World War Two.

Zoo America is closed until further notice. Hersheypark’s springtime in the park is canceled. The park is hoping to open May 1. Giant Center and Hershey theater events in the foreseeable future are all either postponed or canceled.

Casinos across the state including Hollywood Casino at Penn National are closing at 6 a.m.