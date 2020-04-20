The latest Pennsylvania COVID-19 numbers: 948 new cases, 33,232 total, 1,204 deaths statewide.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m., April 20, that there are 948 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 33,232. The department also reported 92 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,204.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“As we start to see the number of new COVID-19 cases decrease across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 129,720 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

39% are aged 25-49;

28% are aged 50-64; and

24% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,689 resident cases of COVID-19, and 504 cases among employees, for a total of 5,193 at 374 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of our total deaths, 682 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, April 19:

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov .

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: