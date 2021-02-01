TSA mandating face masks on public transportation until May

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is requiring travelers to wear face masks on public transportation including airports, bus and rail stations beginning February 2, 2021.

The move follows President Joe Biden’s executive order promoting COVID-19 safety in domestic and international travel.

The TSA will require individuals to wear a mask at TSA airport screening checkpoints and throughout the commercial and public transportation systems until May 11, 2021.

“TSA will fully comply with the President’s Executive Orders, CDC guidance and the DHS National Emergency determination to ensure healthy and secure travel across all transportation sectors. This will help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and encourage a unified government response,” said Darby LaJoye, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the TSA Administrator. “As we continue to experience impacts from this pandemic, we are committed to this measure as the right thing to do for the TSA workforce, for our industry stakeholders and for passengers.”

Whether beginning the security screening process at the airport Travel Document Checker (TDC) or submitting checked baggage for screening, all passengers who appear to be over the age of 2 must properly wear a face mask throughout the security screening process.

Passengers who refuse to wear a mask will not be permitted to enter the secure area of the airport, which includes the terminal and gate area.

According to the CDC order, face masks should cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly against the sides without gaps. Masks can be manufactured or homemade and should be a solid piece of material. The order aslo states that face shields and/or goggles are not an acceptable substitute for masks; however, they can be used in addition to an acceptable mask.