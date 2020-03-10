The latest on the coronavirus outbreak: Tuesday

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania:

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced there are now 10 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Seven of the cases are in Montgomery County, while there is one each in Delaware, Wayne, and Monroe counties. Two of the people in Montgomery County and one in Monroe County are currently hospitalized as a result of the coronavirus.

According to the Palmyra Area School District, one of its middle school students may have been exposed to coronavirus during a visit to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia last week. The district says a healthcare provider there has been diagnosed with COVID-19 but state health officials are not yet confirming that. Palmyra says the student is not showing any symptoms but will undergo a voluntary 14-day quarantine. The school district says a thorough cleaning of all facilities and buses was done Monday night and classes will operate on a normal schedule today.

Dr. Levine says the state Health Department is expecting more cases to be confirmed as time elapses but that the department is working diligently to minimize the virus’s spread by staying in communication with municipalities and asking the public to maintain preventative measures.

Measures the department is taking include ‘contact tracing,’ which means they’re reaching out to people who have been in direct contact with those deemed presumptively positive and checking if they have symptoms or need to be tested.

President Trump is promising plans to deal with the virus and its economic impact. The market and future financial forecasts hit record lows in the wake of the outbreak:

More congressional caution in wake of the coronavirus spread in the states. Several Republican lawmakers are self-quarantining. None are showing symptoms, but all came in contact with someone who has tested positive. The White House says the president is not personally worried about his own potential exposure to the virus and has not been tested.

But, there is worry on Wall Street after a market meltdown on Monday following uncertainty over the outbreak. The dow falling more than 2,000 points. Within minutes of opening Monday, stocks halted after plummeting 7%, hitting so-called circuit breakers, safety mechanisms meant to pause trading in the event of a major selloff.

The president is promising major economic plans to deal with the freefall.

The Grand Princess Cruise Ship:

Off the California coast, the Grand Princess Cruise Ship is docked in Oakland. Nearly two-dozen onboard testing positive for the virus. Ambulances rushing the sick to the hospital. But it could be another day before everyone gets off, and officials now urging vulnerable Americans to avoid the high seas.

For most people, coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.