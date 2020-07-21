Two COVID vaccines show promise in early trials

More promising news in the race to create a coronavirus vaccine.

Two formulas being researched are showing promise. First, a University of Oxford trial suggests their vaccine is safe and induces a very effective immune response. More study is needed but their goal is to have a vaccine ready early next year.

Also, Cansino Biologics in China says its version also produces antibodies a month after vaccination.

23 vaccines are in clinical trials around the world.

Top Stories: