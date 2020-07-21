Two COVID vaccines show promise in early trials

More promising news in the race to create a coronavirus vaccine.
Two formulas being researched are showing promise. First, a University of Oxford trial suggests their vaccine is safe and induces a very effective immune response. More study is needed but their goal is to have a vaccine ready early next year.
Also, Cansino Biologics in China says its version also produces antibodies a month after vaccination.
23 vaccines are in clinical trials around the world.
Top Stories:
- Activists warn of spike in homelessness when evictions moratorium ends in Pennsylvania
- One dead, another injured in Harrisburg shooting on 16th and Hunter
- COVID-19 keeps cooling centers closed despite days of high temperatures